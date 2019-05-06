Why Leeds should be united against litter shame – Yorkshire Post letters

From: David Gibbs, Leeds.

I WAS saddened to read of the state of Roundhay Park after the recent Easter break, and the litter strewn there.

I was saddened, but not surprised.

It is not just the parks that are treated in this way.

One has only to walk the streets of Leeds to see litter everywhere. The side of the pavements are of particular note.

It would appear so many people just empty their cars of rubbish where they stand.

I would say also that it is not just a problem in Leeds. I fear we are becoming less concerned as a nation with keeping our streets clean.

Whatever happened to national pride and the Keep Britain Tidy campaign?

From: Andrew Mercer, Guiseley.

GIVEN the commitment required to successfully stage the Tour de Yorkshire, why can the same energy and enthusiasm not be harnessed when it comes to litter?

Some areas are a disgrace and I’m sure some of the rubbish pre-dates austerity.

I’m afraid it will continue until an effective way can be found to hold offenders to account – like the naming and shaming of culprits – so they do take their litter home.