Why media shouldn’t refer to ‘Channel migrants’ as refugees: Yorkshire Post Letters

What is the correct status of Channel migrants?

PERHAPS the people in power might take the situation with Channel migrants more seriously if they and the media started using the correct terms for what we’re dealing with. Firstly the term refugees is wrong, these people lost any claim to refugee status when they left the safe country they were in.

Economic migrant is equally wrong as these people are failing to go through the correct procedures to enter this country. So we are left with the only proper term for these people – illegal immigrants. More worryingly, if one aids and abets a crime, one also becomes a criminal. Where does that leave the staff on the Border Force vessels and the brave volunteers of the RNLI who are now facilitating illegal entry into the country?

From: Ken Cooke, Ilkley.

FROM where does Gordon Lawrence (The Yorkshire Post, August 5) get his evidence that the ‘EU is desperate to minimise the collateral damage’ of Brexit?

It can only be from the distorted views of certain tabloids. Responsible newspapers, such as The Yorkshire Post, do not promulgate such misinformation.

Whilst members of the EU, we helped to formulate rules and standards which all members accepted and benefited from. Having chosen to leave, the UK is treated like all other non-members. What is there to complain about? We took our bat home. We can’t play. Just blame the other side.

From: Peter Rickaby, West Park, Selby.

DIPLOMACY between heads of government has to work both ways (The Yorkshire Post, August 5). At every public opportunity since being in office Nicola Sturgeon has tried to belittle Boris Johnson, little surprise therefore he offers her minimum respect.