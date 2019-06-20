Why Michael Gove’s cocaine confession should be shapping drugs policy – Yorkshire Post letters

From: David Craggs, Shafton Gate, Goldthorpe.

REGARDING the taking of illegal Class A drugs such as cocaine, and the recent admission of Environment Secretary Michael Gove that he had taken the drug, isn’t there another side to the argument other than condemning it out of hand?

Isn’t it true to say that those who have actually experienced taking cocaine have a greater knowledge of its effect, and hence its dangers, than those without such experience?

And wouldn’t such a person be better positioned to make a useful contribution if they ever became involved in any sort of legislation to do with drugs?

Compare this with the praise and overwhelming support given to those (often young men) who, after experiencing a spell in prison, the result of being found guilty of an offence involving drugs, knife crime or gang warfare, go into a community and work with young people, keeping them on the ‘straight and narrow’.

Nobody expresses the view that they shouldn’t be allowed anywhere near young people.