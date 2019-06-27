Why Nigel Farage would be a worse PM than Boris Johnson or Jeremy Corbyn – Yorkshire Post letters

From: John Scattergood, Totley, Sheffield.

OUR Government seem happy to blame almost anybody for the political mess we are in, except the real villain David Cameron who, in an arrogant and foolhardy way, paved the way for the nonsense we now find ourselves in.

By arrogantly setting a binary question – ‘in’ or ‘out’ when he must have known that a compromise was inevitable – he condemned this country to endless suffering.

We are now faced with a Tory leadership contest – I was going to say election but that implies that there is at least some form of democratic process going on.

The consequences for democracy are monstrous. Beware what you wish for, Labour, because a general election could easily lead to a Brexit-led coalition.

Much as I tremble at the idea of Boris Johnson or Jeremy Corbyn in Downing Street, Nigel Farage would be worse.

From: Shaun Kavanagh, Leeds.

BREXIT needs – the country needs – a strong character who will stand up to the perfidious EU bureaucrats. Boris Johnson is nobody’s fool unlike his opponent and says it as it is.

Yes, Mr Johnson is outspoken, but very often with a good outcome, though perhaps not always using the best choice of words to make his point. If Mr Johnson is in No 10, many will feel the country is in safer hands.

From: Coun Tim Mickleburgh (Lab), Boulevard Avenue, Grimsby.

THE furore over Boris Johnson’s private life is overshadowing the real questions we want him to answer. Or for others to answer about him. Boris was London mayor for eight years. But was he any good? Those of us in the North don’t really know. And what of Brexit, and how does he feel he can provide a better deal than Theresa May?

If he can’t, I see little reason for her removal.

From: Brian Johnson, Leeds.

THE first priority of the new Tory leader is to deliver Brexit, followed by a general election, but not before deselecting those Tory ‘Remain’ MPs who tried to thwart Brexit.

From: David Algar, Leeds.

BORIS Johnson’s silence on his personal life reminds me of a quote from the Portugese novelist Camilo Castelo Branco: “O silêncio é uma confissão” or “silence is a confession of guilt”.