Why Northern Powerhouse must focus on importance of rail freight – Yorkshire Post letters

From: Henri Murison, Director, Northern Powerhouse Partnership.

IN response to the freight report published by the National Infrastructure Commission, it is right to focus on decarbonisation and also recognises how devolution can help address the complex issues involved.

The work of Transport for the North in planning for the needs of freight here in the Northern Powerhouse, for example, will play a key role in addressing the wider challenges.

The report also highlights that capacity for air freight will continue to be dependent on capacity in the belly of long-haul passenger planes, which is why the Northern Powerhouse Partnership still heavily focuses on the need for Manchester Airport, as the Heathrow of the North, to develop more of these direct routes, as it has done recently to China, India and the continent of Africa.

In terms of better connecting our leading ports such as on the Humber and Liverpool to customers, current upgrade proposals for the existing trans-Pennine route between Manchester and York do not deliver the additional freight paths with the necessary infrastructure to take much of the demand which is essential to the export potential of the UK.

The current proposed measures focus on passenger needs, which could be re-evaluated against freight requirements more effectively if the proposed timelines for delivering the new Northern Powerhouse Rail line were brought forward significantly.

The reopening of the Skipton to Colne line included in the Transport for the North strategic transport plans would create a viable further East-West freight corridor, connecting into the West Coast main line in the North West. We welcome the significant support Chris Grayling, as Secretary of State, has given this project to enable its further development.

From: TR Conroy, Norwood Green, Halifax.

I REFER to Jayne Dowle’s column (The Yorkshire Post, April 15) where she appears ready to dump HS2 in favour of better connectivity in the North. Why is it a binary choice?

In the South East, they have had HS1, Crossrail and the new Thames Tunnel which is under construction. They are reviewing routes for Crossrail 2 and the expansion of Heathrow has now been approved.

Boris Johnson has already said he would scrap HS2 and if he finds that there is support for that view in the North, then he will do it, make no mistake about it.

As New Civil Engineer magazine shows, HS2 was never about speed and always about connectivity. Be careful what you wish for!

Warnings are being ignored

From: Trevor Keith Hibberd, Sheffield.

IN a recent speech in Washington, Chancellor Philip Hammond said during the last leadership contest of 2016 both Michael Gove and Boris Johnson had knifed each other in the back in a unintended suicide pact, and Andrea Leadsom effectively knifed herself in a private suicide pact.

All sides of the Brexit debate have been advised about the dangerous vitriol conducted in Parliament and yet, in a scathing attack, the Chancellor of the Exchequer seemed to ignore the warnings.

And then we have David Lammy, the Labour MP, comparing some Tory Brexiteers to the Nazis.

What on earth is going on with our politicians? Do they realise everyone is watching and most are watching in despair?

Foster carers need support

From: Rachel Harrison, GMB National Officer for foster carers.

IT is shocking that one in four foster carers face unfounded allegations against them – yet many receive no training or support to get them through the nightmare.

Foster carers are isolated individuals, working in their homes, providing a vital role to the most vulnerable children in society, and yet due to their ‘self-employed’ status, they are often denied trade union representation and are forced to endure processes which are far from clear and transparent.

The current system sees foster children unnecessarily ripped from their home and causes heartbreak for foster carers.

The message from our members is loud and clear – reforms to the allegations procedures are very much needed in order to protect all involved in fostering.

That’s why GMB will continue to campaign for improvements in the fostering system for all of our members, including reforms to the allegations processes.

Correct stance over racism

From: Brian H Sheridan, Lodge Moor, Sheffield.

IT was good to see Andrew Mercer’s endorsement of the dignified response to racial abuse by footballers Raheem Sterling and Danny Rose (The Yorkshire Post, April 17).

Unless one is a victim of racism it is impossible to know what it feels like. However, the good news is that at least one captain has stated that if any targets in his team wish to walk off the field he will accompany them. If It comes to matches being abandoned, so be it.

Take away knighthood

From: Mr PL Taylor, Milner Street, Lockwood, Huddersfield.

I USED to be proud to be a “dyed in the wool” Yorkshireman.

Now I am not so sure after reading in The Yorkshire Post the reports concerning Sir Gary Verity’s expense claims and conduct towards his staff.

Sir Gary is reported to have paid back about £40,000 after making euphemistically “errors of judgment” with expense claims.

Such behaviour warrants Sir Gary being stripped of his title.