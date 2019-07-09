Why readers say BBC at fault for serving up too much Wimbledon tennis – Yorkshire Post letters

From: Susan Towle, Grange Garth, York.

I COULDN’T agree more with Granville Stockdale (The Yorkshire Post, July 5) regarding the excessive coverage of Wimbledon by the BBC on their two main channels.

American teen sensation Coco Gauff, 15, has been one of the stars of Wimbledon this year.

I see there are another 48 hours (minimum) to endure on BBC2 this week, including aftermath by the pundits. Last Saturday, presumably the Women’s World Cup overran, so did Wimbledon, causing Pointless and Casualty to fall off the schedules.

This, at a time when the licence fee is being widely questioned, does nothing to endear the BBC to anyone apart from avid tennis fans, not that the corporation, an unwieldy monolith, gives two hoots about viewers’ opinions, as evidenced by their dismissive replies on Points of View to any criticism.

From: Peter Hyde, Driffield.

WHY on earth the over-rated BBC thinks everyone likes to watch a pair of grunters bash a ball backwards and forwards over a net for hours on end, I just cannot imagine.

To me, tennis is more than boring and to replace programmes that I do like makes it even a worse decision. Those who make the decisions at the BBC are overpaid and over-rated in my opinion.

From: Bob Watson, Baildon.

ITV presenter Piers Morgan defends the £1.75m salary paid to Gary Lineker by the BBC, saying that he could get much more on other channels (The Yorkshire Post, July 4).

Now that may well be the case, but would he really be missed at the BBC? How many people watch Match of the Day because Mr Lineker is presenting the programme? Very few, I suspect. Most watch for the football and aren’t really bothered who fronts the programme.