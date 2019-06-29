Why state of Leeds & Liverpool Canal at Bingley is an embarrassment to tourists – Yorkshire Post letters

From: John G Davies, Alma Terrace, East Morton, Keighley.

I HAVE been concerned for some time about the dilapidated condition of much of the canal area between Bingley and Crossflatts.

A typical canal scene at Bingley's Five Rise Locks.

Five Rise Locks is a major tourist attraction, yet the initial part of the approach path from Park Road to Three Rise Locks is weed-infested and litter-strewn. What impression does that first glimpse give the tourist?

The approach from the Micklethwaite end is even worse, particularly in wet weather, when the towpath is occupied by a vast network of minor lakes. These force cyclists and walkers on to the grass verges, thereby degrading them.

In drier times, these lakes turn into shallow muddy hollows.

Thirdly, the bridge at Micklethwaite Lane is notoriously unreliable with the barriers regularly sticking shut which must be incredibly frustrating and embarrassing for the poor holiday-makers on the boats, let alone the dozens of motorists.

The Leeds & Liverpool Canal near Bingley.

I joke with the engineers that we never had this trouble with the old wooden bridge, like the one still at the top of Five Rise.

Add the absence of public conveniences in Bingley, when there used to be half a dozen.

These problems seem to be another result of the Government’s shortsighted policy of austerity.

Spending money on making the area more attractive would bring in more visitors, which would increase employment and give the Government a bigger tax intake. Austerity is a myopic policy indeed.

Economy for whole UK

From: Peter Booth, Hale.

I HAVE worked in overseas trade, farming, the environment and business and believe that the UK needs to radically change certain fundamental in-built London-focussed concepts that have dominated ill-informed policy-makers.

London’s Heathrow Airport does not need a new runway and the expansions should be in Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham and Edinburgh with better use and connections.

All trains should be electrified, faster, more frequent and British-built with full free wifi services.

The UK should use nuclear power (British owned and built) as the bedrock of self-sufficiency in energy.

Farming should be environmentally friendly, but the bedrock of our food production.

The fastest internet connectivity should be available for free for homes, businesses and schools across the UK.

These would reduce unnecessary journeys, allow all to learn and work from their locality and encourage a new economic surge across the UK.

Act to stop gambling ads

From: Bob Watson, Baildon.

YOU rightly highlighted (The Yorkshire Post, June 24) the growing concern that online gambling sites and targeted advertising are fuelling gambling addictions, including among children.

Unfortunately far too little is being done to address the issue despite urgent action being needed, both online and elsewhere.

As a start, the Government should ban all forms of gambling advertising before 9pm, although in my view there is surely little justification in allowing any gambling adverts at all.

The same could also be said about betting firms advertising on sports shirts. It is time – past time – for the nettle on these issues to be properly grasped.

No plan for countryside

From: Martin Flanagan, Catterick Garrison.

YOUR Editorial on rural heartlands (The Yorkshire Post, June 26) was correct in every detail, except when you asked if the candidates vying to be PM had mentioned countryside issues beyond Brexit? You suggested answers on a postcard. Too much space wasted, back of a postage stamp will do.

Tough prisons

From: Mr PL Taylor, Milner Street, Lockwood, Huddersfield.

OUR weak, feeble legal system seems to be an encouragement to lawbreakers rather than a deterrent.

Prison should be a quite harsh regime so as to make potential criminals think twice before they carry out their dastardly deeds.

Some individuals do not know the meaning of the word “reform”.

Nice work

From: Paul Morley, Long Preston, Skipton.

RECENTLY I have noticed people in the media whose job is stated as an ‘influencer’. Most of the pictures show attractive well turned out young women.

Could anyone help this old country dweller out as to what this job entails and where in the Job Centre one could look for vacancies in this line of work?

Royal bill

From: Jarvis Browning, Fadmoor, York.

THE £2.4m makeover of Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor estate for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could have been better spent on refurbishing empty properties for the less well off and for homeless ex-service personnel.

I wouldn’t expect taxpayers to pay for the upkeep of my property.

Boris’s bus

From: Hilary Andrews, Nursery Lane, Leeds.

SO Boris Johnson likes to paint happy passengers travelling on buses (The Yorkshire Post, June 26). I’d like to invite him to travel with me on the First Bus number 7 route and see how many happy faces he can find.

We don’t have a bus every minute like you do in London, Boris. Not ‘ere up North!