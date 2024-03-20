I was formerly one of the 1,234 shareholders of the Black Sheep Brewery in Masham, which went into administration early last year and was subsequently sold in May that year by the administrators to a company then known as Breal Capitol, who formed a new company Black Sheep Brewing Ltd.

The three remaining directors of the old company were for some unknown reason taken on in similar roles with the new company. This transaction, commonly known as a pre-pack deal, was of no benefit at all to the shareholders, and creditors or indeed the taxpayer who were all owed millions of pounds with no real prospect of any or little return.

At the last AGM of the old company in September of 2022 I attended the meeting as I had done for the previous thirty years. I would estimate that at least half the shareholders were present.

The Black Sheep Brewery in Masham photographed in 2023. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

After the meeting as had become the practice we met up at the brewery visitor centre where as usual we mingled and chatted with other shareholders and the directors. I met with the chairman Andy Slee who had been in that role since 2016. I also met Mr John Hunt who had joined the company only a few months earlier as chief financial officer (later financial director) and the CEO Charlene Lyons.

All were singing the company’s praises and so pleased with the company that they stated there would be a large party at the brewery the following month for every one including the public to attend. This was subsequently held but I was unable to attend.

So what went wrong in the following few months. By November Andy Slee had left the company to join SIBA as chairman. Prior to the company entering administration I learnt that Lyons had also assumed the role as chairman. I also found out that John Hunt had resigned as a director on March 29 which was around the time the company sought administration.

