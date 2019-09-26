Why the cowardice of Boris Johnson is putting Great Britain to shame in my view – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Brian H Sheridan, Lodge Moor, Sheffield.

IN his jingoistic rant, Dick Lindley sneers at “tiny Luxembourg” whose prime minister, he alleges, “treated our great nation with utter contempt the other day” (The Yorkshire Post, September 21).

Luxembourg premier Xavier Bettel at the press conference which Boris Johnson snubbed.

He accuses prime minister Xavier Bettel of attempting to humiliate Boris Johnson at a joint press conference in the principality.

But was it not Johnson who showed disrespect to his host by walking away before a word had been spoken?

Not only disrespect, but cowardice. Can you imagine Sir John Major of soap-box fame, Margaret Thatcher or Tony Blair behaving in such an unstatesmanlike way? They would not have been deterred by any baying crowd.

Prime minister Bettel could not believe his luck at the ensuing free hit.

Not for the first time, Johnson has demonstrated that his way of dealing with a challenge is to turn his back on it.

From: Thomas W Jefferson, Batty Lane, Howden, Goole.

KEN Cooke asserts that the EU’s single market is a “tremendous benefit for the economies of all members” (The Yorkshire Post, September 23).

If that is so, perhaps he could explain why the EU’s economy has performed worse than ours and the United States of America’s over the last 20 years, as witnessed by lower growth rates and much higher unemployment.

His explanation would have to include the adverse effects of the euro and he would have to explain whether he thinks we should adopt it and if not how he thinks we could avoid it if we were to Remain.

If Remainers believe we can cherry-pick which bits of the EU we want they should remember the words of the outgoing Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker who in an unscripted comment said “in Europe you eat what’s on the table or you don’t sit at the table”.

We should heed his warning.

From: Paul Morley, Long Preston, Skipton.

SO if we leave with no deal there is likely to be a temporary shortage of foods such as ham, mozzarella and raspberries. How will we possibly manage?

Oh, let me see – there are a fair few counties in the UK that have their own lovely brands of ham. Hundreds of different cheeses are produced in this country, even mozzarella – and plenty of fruits such as raspberries.

Surely we’ll manage on a starvation diet for a few months!