Why the voting age must NOT be lowered to 16 over Brexit or climate change - Yorkshire Post letters

From: Lorna Macdonald, Town End Avenue, Wooldale, Holmfirth.

I HAD a fantastic childhood and, as one of the ageing population, I am horrified at the way the powers that be seem to want to take away our young people’s childhoods.

There are calls for 16-year-olds to be given the vote if there is a second referendum on Brexit.

It was bad enough lowering the voting age to 18, but to bring it down to 16 is absolutely ridiculous.

I chose not to go on to grammar school as I had already decided on my chosen career, with my parents’ consent.

I started work at 14, but we had a matron to look after us and were still treated as children.

At 16 I was earning and paying tax, but still had the wardrobe mistress or an older person to keep an eye on us.

We had two or three elections during those 20 years or so.

My father explained why we had elections, about democracy even the judicial system.

I had so many wonderful things to learn and I wouldn’t have wanted to vote anyway.

I married at 20, again with my father’s permission.

What do teenagers know about the real world when they are still at school, collage or university?