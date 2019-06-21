Why Theresa May’s Brexit deal is the best option for Boris Johnson as time runs out – Yorkshire Post letters

From: John Van der Gucht, Clayton Hall Road, Cross Hills.

IT now seems clear that Boris Johnson will be the next Prime Minister.

If so, his best option for achieving Brexit by Halloween, is to go with Theresa May’s deal because there is not the time to renegotiate.

He could attempt to kick the can down the road which will cause more uncertainty and make him very unpopular.

No deal or Brexit on WTO rules would be blocked by Parliament.

In the aftermath, it is very likely that he will call a general election in the next year. This risks losing the election, and may usher in a Lab-Lib Dem coalition, with the Lib Dems insisting on a referendum. In other words, Brexit is going to take at least a generation to resolve, when I will be long gone!

From: Hilary Andrews, Nursery Lane, Leeds.

AS a member of the Conservative Party, I am very worried about the way Boris Johnson’s team have been making sure that he doesn’t talk to the media. If he is unable to manage questions from the public, how can he hope to deal with the 27 leaders in Europe? He will not be getting my vote following his disastrous performance as Foreign Secretary.