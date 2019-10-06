Why these voters back a second referendum on Brexit in order to respect wishes of the young – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Mrs B Bunton, Birstwith, Harrogate.

HOW is it possible for the PM to enact a no-deal Brexit when the previous PM was unable to proceed without the consent of the House of Commons? I don’t understand! Surely this amounts to a dictatorship?

Political and public opinion remains deeply divided by Brexit.

The original referendum, over three years ago, must be null and void by now. Some, who voted at that time, will have passed away, while many who were too young to vote will now be eligible.

This shift in the voting population demands a second referendum. The scenes in the House when it reassembled, after the PM had returned from New York, were a disgrace, and an embarrassment to our country. What has happened to reasoned argument and civilised debate? What a sad example of how to settle differences this must set to the younger generation.

From: Mr A Bates, Lindley, Huddersfield.

THE margin of victory in 2016 for Leave was fine. Analysis of referendum votes shows that older voters were predominately Leave voters.

Since then, many elderly voters have passed away. This change in demographic now means the same identical vote, but only involving the 2016 electorate still alive, would give a Remain result. This should give all Leave voters with an open mind pause for thought.

Democracy is, by its nature, fluid. Minds can be changed. A fresh generation of young voters have come of age and we are now all better informed. A second referendum will give us all a say.

From: Mrs A Brennan, Stoops Lane, Bessacarr, Doncaster.

AFTER the latest debacle regarding Brexit, here is what I think should happen.

Sir John Major and Gina Miller should go to Brussels and demand to be shown the accounts of the EU’s existence since it began. In the event that it is impossible to be provided with that information, then the arrogant pair should threaten to take them to court because it is illegal for accounts not to be submitted year after year.

That would give us a rest from them attempting to overturn our democratic vote to leave the undemocratic EU.

From: Mrs P Stewart, Darrington, Pontefract.

IT does not matter who voted what in 2016 – the answer is Leave. Straight forward.

When we are out, yes, a second people’s vote is needed to question if we should reduce the number of MPs by half at least.

If employed in any other industry, they would be out for not doing their jobs. No ifs or buts.