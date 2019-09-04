Why we need a street party to show our support for Boris Johnson - Yorkshire Post letters

From: Roger Brown, Sandal, Wakefield.

If we object to something, many people will complain, and in extreme cases, take to the streets. If we agree we tend to remain silent and just get on with life – aren’t people strange?

An anti-Brexit protester sits outside the gates of 10 Downing Street. Photo: David Mirzoeff/PA Wire

However, excellent letters in The Yorkshire Post clearly show that there is considerable support for the Prime Minister and his efforts to implement the clear democratic will of the people. In this context, is it now time to have a ‘pro Brexit’ rally and street parade? Let the silent majority have a similar voice to the misguided ‘Remainers’, and show support to the efforts of the PM.

From: John Van der Gucht, Cross Hills, North Yorkshire.

Whatever peoples’ individual stances on Brexit, it is clear that the new PM, ably aided by his consigliere Dominic Cummings, have outmanoeuvred their opponents by deliberately reducing the time for Remainers to try and prevent a ‘no deal’ outcome.

The premise of threatening ‘no deal’ is that just as in business deals there has to be a ‘nuclear option’. However, the UK is not just a business. If it were, the failing, non-productive parts would just be lopped off. But then something a bit like that happened under monetarist policy, in the 80s, with consequences we are still seeing today. The PM is building up to a People v Parliament election, in essence government by referendum superseding representative democracy. However, he is yet to call, let alone win such an election. Remember Churchill in 1945.

From: MP Laycock, Wheatlands Road East, Harrogate.

Thank you for Bill Carmichael’s timely article (The Yorkshire Post, August 30) pointing out that proroguing Parliament this month will result in “Parliament not sitting for three additional days”.

He also reminds us that it is normal practice for there to be a prorogation leading to a State Opening and Queen’s Speech at this time of year.

Last year, Theresa May was criticised for not having these. It seems entirely appropriate that a newly appointed Prime Minister should wish to lay out his policies before Parliament in a Queen’s Speech.

Campaigners against a “no-deal Brexit” are actually making it harder for Britain to get an acceptable deal. The only credible explanation of their conduct is that they wish to stop us leaving altogether.

Leaving without a deal will not be “accidental”.

It would be a natural consequence of Parliament’s implementing of Article 50 and of EU leaders’ refusal to offer us a fair deal.

From: Jayne Adye, Director of Get Britain Out.

Parliamentarians have behaved very badly since the referendum result in 2016 and if the Prime Minister needs to shut down Parliament in order to fulfil the will of the people – so be it. Remain-backing MPs, like Yvette Cooper and Tom Brake, are hypocrites for opposing this move. The have constantly tried to frustrate the will of the people over the last three years, and now their own tactics are being turned on them they are throwing their toys out of the pram.

It’s time for MPs to accept Brexit is happening and stop behaving badly. It’s amazing for the UK to finally have a PM who wants to deliver on the will of the Great British public. This Government is going on the offensive – a breath of fresh air compared to the panicking fragility of Theresa May’s government. Proroguing Parliament before a Queen’s Speech is nothing new or radical, but is instead something which has happened numerous times throughout the history of Parliament.

At present we have not had a Queen’s Speech for nearly two years, when we should have one every single year. Boris, rather than overturning precedent, is actually following it. We need to get Britain out of the EU on October 31 and as long as it’s either a good deal or no deal and now May’s deal, we will be very happy so the United Kingdom can prosper with global trade, without being hampered by EU membership.