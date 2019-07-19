Why we still need gas from fracking to keep UK lights burning – Yorkshire Post letters

From: Vincent Booth, Accrington.

IN response to Steve Mason (The Yorkshire Post, July 16), the Committee on Climate Change has stated that natural gas will be required to develop a hydrogen economy by 2050, and that we will be using 70 per cent of the gas used now.

If fracking is not developed, that gas will be imported at a very high cost and will emit to the atmosphere about double the amount of CO2 and methane than UK-produced gas.

Both Conservative and Labour parties intend to develop significantly more wind turbine and solar generation, these are intermittent and variable sources of electrical energy, needing fast response gas-powered generation to act as back-up.

The UK should not be reliant on imported gas from the Middle East, Europe, Russia and the USA, when we leave the EU the UK will need to develop more independence.

Many industrial processes use gas as feed stock or in the production of product, much of the transport, buses, and cars can be converted to run on gas, reducing pollution and CO2.

The tax revenue will be of great benefit to the UK economy, the UK natural gas industry will create many skilled and highly paid jobs, again of benefit to local economies.

Many of our base load nuclear power stations are ageing and will be closed in the next 20 years. Therefore, it is essential that we develop a UK independent supply of natural gas.

From: Mary Andrew, West Pastures, Kirkbymoorside.

COUNCILLOR Steve Mason, a Lib Dem, claimed that the words ‘ban fracking’ will define the next election as environmentalists mobilise in Yorkshire.

He would do well to remember that to make the UK import gas from Russia will cost us dearly in the risk to rising costs to the consumer, lost jobs and lost energy security. Then let’s see which political parties will be the focus of the public’s wrath.

Will it be the ones who falsely told us that we don’t need gas and can just swap to renewables or that Putin can be trusted?

How will politicians be judged when the poor are forced into even worse fuel poverty?

How does he think people will vote when certain politicians, aided the anti-fracking protesters in their ambitions to bring this country to its knees, use the gas industry as an easy target?

When the lights go out, the public’s vote may not be placed on the ballot paper where Mr Mason hopes it will.