Why Whitby won’t lose hope or its magic this Christmas as Omicron fears grow – Yorkshire Post Letters

THIS year has been another beset by challenges, but again in 2021, the knowledge of who we are and what we mean to each other has kept our town going and given us hope.

We have ridden a rollercoaster this year – but not a zip-wire, as it turns out. Visitor numbers have been sky-high, whenever Covid restrictions have allowed, and sometime when they haven’t.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our streets, car parks and the swing bridge have groaned under the strain.

Whitby is gearing up for another Christmas overshadowed by Covid restrictions. Photo: James Hardisty.

Everyone who has worked so hard to keep the town going, sometimes in the most difficult of circumstances, deserves our thanks.

Every business and everybody catering for residents and visitors throughout Whitby has played their part.

Throughout the NHS an army of essential workers and volunteers has once more stepped up to vaccinate and to treat us and they continue to deserve our thanks.

This Christmas, Omicron has put parties and quizzes in doubt again. The wisest voices are urging care and caution. We must listen and, once again, adapt to the pandemic around us.

Whitby is gearing up for another Christmas overshadowed by Covid restrictions.

Whitby captures the heart of everyone who comes here. It has a magic that has been transmitted again and again this year on TV and on radio.

As residents, we feel the frustrations too, but we shouldn’t lose that magic and we mustn’t lose hope. So merry Christmas and best wishes for a hopeful 2022.

From: Nick Martinek, Briarlyn Road, Huddersfield.

THE Government’s new permit allowing us a partly normal life is the “Covid passport”, which is conditional on: two (soon to be three, then four?) doses of an approved vaccine; or a Covid test within 48 hours; or a medical exemption (Neil McNicholas, The Yorkshire Post, December 17).

So, no permit for those who have had Covid and therefore have a natural immunity as good as, or better, than the vaccines. Why not? The only rational explanation is the Government is more interested in social control than disease control.

Vaccine passports do not impede the transmission of Covid anyway – because the vaccinated can catch and transmit it too. They are ID cards by the back door and all the establishment parties – Conservative, Labour, Green and Lib Dem – are in on this sinister Big Brother act.