Why worry when Brexit will deliver Utopia? - Yorkshire Post letters

From: John G Davies, Alma Terrace, East Morton, Keighley.

WHY does Bernard Ingham (The Yorkshire Post, June 12) say that Tory leadership contenders need to evoke the spirit of D-Day?

Surely, as soon as we actually decide to leave the EU, paradise on Earth awaits us with the Faroe Islands and Liechtenstein offering us wonderful free markets. Or is what really awaits us, a battle for survival?

His ninth point is a clear indication of how he lacks understanding of the effects of austerity. The type of economics that he and Margaret Thatcher espouse has brought considerable economic benefits to those who are “comfortably off”, but the harshness of things like Universal Credit has brought untold hardship to people at the other end of society.

From: Brian H Sheridan, Lodge Moor, Sheffield.

HAVING read Dick Lindley’s rant (The Yorkshire Post, June 13) I was unaware of the hell I have been living in known as the European Union. Apparently I am in “shackles”, “enslaved” by “robbers” and “blackmailed” by “fat cats”. However, there is great news: Boris Johnson could soon be in high office and with the “collapse of the EU nightmare our joy will be boundless”.

I can’t wait.

From: Coun Tim Mickleburgh (Lab), Boulevard Avenue, Grimsby.

THE Tories claim that Labour will lead the country into bankruptcy should they become the next Government. Why? Because of spending plans to boost the economy and the livelihoods of those least well off.

So what are the candidates for Tory Prime Minister wanting? That’s right, tax cuts which will not only cost a lot of money but will mostly benefit the affluent. Including of course MPs who currently earn just below the £80,000 threshold that Boris Johnson wants.

From: Dai Woosnam, Grimsby,

ONE has to agree with Jeremy Hunt that it is “time for a serious candidate”. The only problem is that it is not him. A few months ago he startled many by likening the EU to a giant “prison camp”.

This was Hunt manoeuvring for position in the future leadership stakes, knowing he would have to appear a hardline Brexiteer.

But here was his problem: he had not thought it through because he had voted Remain in June 2016. And, thus by voting so, he was saying that he was happy for all his fellow Brits to all be imprisoned.