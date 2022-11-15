Glenys Newton, Plover Way, Scunthorpe.

It's been a difficult month in my neck of the woods. This last week has been a time for letting friends and family know how much their support helps and how much they are valued. I am presently luxuriating on the settee with a somnambulant English Bull Terrier and reading the YP, but I had to put my finger to the phone screen. It's your turn to be thanked, for news and articles that are informative, pertinent and entertaining. Keep up the good work.

Peter Hyde, Driffield.

I have just been watching the TV programme ‘Traffic Cops’ and the one thing that struck me was how scruffy the officers were. I served from 1953 to 1984 and would never have gone on duty that untidy. We had to be clean shaven and have our trousers with creases and boots polished. When outside the station we had to have some form of uniform headgear. Man buns and beards were definitely unacceptable. How things change. Mind to be fair we were all ex-service people and well used to being well turned out.

Chris Giddings, Halifax.

