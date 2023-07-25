What an awful mess this country is in with so many different professions from the highest paid to some of the lowest going on strike. It has reached the pits when actors withdraw their ‘labour’ and television staff remove our much loved Look North from our screens. The election result in Selby points to the future and unless Rishi Sunak gets his finger out very soon he is a goner along with his party. His many failures with the boat people have added to his woes. Let him be gone and give us a leader who will lead instead of just making promises he has no chance of keeping.

Pam Spencer, Silsden.

Your published figures in The Yorkshire Post on July 22 show Labour 16,456 - Conservatives 12,295. There were another 11 candidates who netted 7,056 votes. I wonder what the figures would have been if there had been fewer candidates than this ridiculous number. Just a thought.

Terry Brown, Orchard Road, Skidby.

The King is a billionaire but that is not enough. While the rest of us have to accept below inflation he accepts a 45 per cent pay rise from his subjects. Parliament has not sanctioned this as it used to do. A small cabal consisting of the Prime Minister and Palace officials now decide.

Mr PL Taylor, Milner Street, Lockwood, Huddersfield.