York car ban plan is down to Labour’s ‘little minds’ – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Jarvis Browning, Fadmoor, York.

BANNING private cars from the city walls of York is all very well, but how is one able to get to York Station?

The park and ride doesn’t allow you to park overnight, and might not be open early in the morning for you to get to the station on time and back before they close for the night.

One is more likely to miss your train as the route via Clifton Moor is chaotic and already congested. York councillors need to think very carefully about those that need to get about their business without hinderance to park at the excellent car park at York Station and still get through York inner wall and out as there is no alternative route from the North end of the city.

York Labour councillors seem to have little minds, just like the fiasco over Lendal Bridge.

From: Hilary Andrews, Nursery Lane, Leeds.

MANY city shops are open on New Year’s Day in Leeds with no buses running to get to them. With the present concern for the demise of the High Street, wouldn’t it have been prudent for Leeds Council to ensure public transport was running on New Year’s Day? Another example of how our council is unfit for purpose as it is totally out of touch with the people.