Yorkshire Bank PR spin about job losses at Leeds HQ now insults the intelligence staff and customers – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Robert Minton-Taylor, Keighley.

IT never ceases to amaze me as a seasoned PR practitioner the weasel statements that come out of corporations’ communications departments which are devoid of reality.

Yorkshire Bank's Merrion Way HQ in Leeds.

How can the likely redundancy of up to 500 staff and the closure of the Yorkshire Bank’s Merrion Way offices (The Yorkshire Post, September 25) be seen as maitaining “a strong presence in Leeds as we continue to make a positive impact to the economy and communities throughout Yorkshire and the North of England”? How do you think this plays out if you are one of those under threat of losing their job? This is just meaninless corporate spin.

A great institution like the Yorkshire Bank should have the sensitivity to tell it like it is and not put out statements that insult the intelligence of the citizens of Leeds. Please just tell in like it us in a positive way, by recognising you have other stakeholders than shareholders.

From: John Turner, Leeds.

I DISAGREE with the Labour Party’s idea to give away large amounts of tax money to car drivers to help them buy electric vehicles.

Maintaining the current number of private motor vehicles on the roads by artificially boosting their numbers will do nothing to reduce congestion in our cities, will create a huge demand for energy production (and even renewable forms have an environmental cost) and do nothing to improve bus and train services. If Labour think there is so much spare cash from taxpayers, why not spend it on public transport?

From: Jayne Grayson, Leeds.

SIR Keir Starmer was caught on tape saying a lot of people thought Labour would be better without Jeremy Corbyn in charge. Has the penny finally dropped? Labour has wasted these last few years with him at the helm.

The party will be toast at the next general election (Tom Richmond, The Yorkshire Post, September 24) and, if it is coming sooner rather than later, they need to get rid now to have any chance of winning. Corbyn and John McDonnell have to go or Labour will never see power again.