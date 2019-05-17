Young people should give us their verdict in new Brexit vote – Yorkshire Post letters

From: James Bovington, Horsforth, Leeds.

NO europhobe has yet even attempted to give me an intellectually coherent answer to this question as to how British youth benefit from being deprived of the cherished opportunities provided by EU freedom of movement which Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn seem prepared so casually and callously to discard.

But I know where I stand. It is in favour of a confirmatory referendum which would ask:

1. Do you support the EU withdrawal agreement as negotiated between the UK Government and the EU?

2. If not do you a) want to remain in the EU or b) leave the EU with no trade deal?

If the UK electorate is foolish enough to vote for 2b then arrangements could be made to leave within 48 hours.

From: Mr A Davies, Augusta Park, Grimsby.

AW Clarke (The Yorkshire Post, May 7) is emphatically wrong in asserting that the outcome of the vote on the referendum bill was to be binding.

I have a copy of the paper: EU Referendum Bill 2015-16, June 3, 2015 in which the then Minister for Europe, Mr David Lidington, told the House ‘‘the legislation is about holding a vote. The referendum is advisory’’ (Hansard, June 16, 2015).

From: G Cooper, Mill Street, Barlow, Dronfield.

LAST week I watched an acrimonious Question Time on the BBC, and it struck me that when a politicians asks for a “national and civilised debate”, what they actually mean is that “I must on no account be interrupted during the interminable and inconsequential monologue into which I am about to launch”.

From: Brian Sheridan, Lodge Moor, Sheffield.

I AGREE with Henry Cobden that the language used by Michael Gove who said that Jeremy Corbyn “couldn’t even run a whelk stall” should have no place at Parliament (The Yorkshire Post, May 13.) However, Gove is crudely drawing attention to the reality that Corbyn is simply one of the many people who are promoted beyond their competence.

From: Peter Hyde, Driffield.

I WONDER how many other people are like me. As soon as a party political broadcast comes on TV, I turn the sound off and try to find something else to pass the time. Today, I am sending an e-mail to you.

From: Andrew Mercer, Guiseley.

WHAT is the point of party political broadcasts? I turn the sound off and try to find something else to pass the time. There is no need for them in this day and age.