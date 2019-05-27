Long may stunning Sutton Bank gliders soar - The Yorkshire Post says

IT is one of the most iconic sights anywhere in Yorkshire – the skies above Sutton Bank filled with gliders riding the air currents, swooping silently over the hills.

The gathering of vintage gliders at Sutton Bank is a reminder of our county’s often unsung role in teaching the world how to fly, and as the 75th anniversary commemorations of D-Day approach, of the part it played in helping the great invasion that began the liberation of Europe from tyranny.

That is cause for celebration in itself, but so is the pioneering spirit of those far-off innovators who looked to the skies from Sutton Bank and dreamed of soaring with the freedom of birds.

Their dreams came true in this glorious corner of Yorkshire, thanks to the grit and determination so characteristic of the county. There is a timeless quality to seeing gliders over Sutton Bank. Long may they soar.