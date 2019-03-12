Malton town centre and its recipe for success – Yorkshire Post letters

From: Coun Paul Andrews (Ind), Mayor of Malton, The Beeches, Great Habton.

I WAS pleased to read your recent article about the success of Malton town centre shops.

It is true that this could not have happened if the landlord and their tenants had not worked together to achieve this, and of course free parking and the food festivals have provided a great stimulus.

However, the town’s success depends almost as much on customer loyalty and support of town and local district councillors.

They struggled for years to help local businesses resist the overwhelming financial power of the district council, when that council wanted to sell a car park to a superstore so as to increase its corporate reserves without regard to the impact on local business.

It is a pity this was not acknowledged in the article.

From: Andrew Mercer, Guiseley.

FAIR play to Sainsbury’s at Otley which monitors when motorists arrive at the car park. They have three or four hours to use the supermarket – and also to support independent shops in town. A model for other areas?