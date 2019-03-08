My sadness at the decline of politics and my hopes for the Independents – Yorkshire Post letters

From: Karl Sheridan, Old Lea, Holme upon Spalding Moor.

AS a pensioner who has experienced the bright optimistic future we enjoyed in the 1950s and 60s I have, over the years, seen the gradual decline of politics and the governance of this country.

I have witnessed the extremes of all the political parties – Old Labour, New Labour, Lib Dems and the Conservatives – and policies which have eroded our moral values, our education system and our quality of life, and even more so lately our and our children’s physical safety.

Lately the ugly head of capitalism has far exceeded belief with CEOs and chairmen of banks and companies receiving salaries and bonuses that are beyond comprehension of the average man in the street, while corporate companies are exploiting us and gleefully making billions.

Yet we now have ever increasingly destitute people living on the streets, poverty-stricken pensioners frightened to have their heating on, child poverty, young families unable to make ends meet, and yet our Conservative government can squander billions on HS2, happily donate billions to lost causes abroad and cut back on essential services in the UK.

The list is endless and I feel none of the main political parties are fit for purpose, least of all the Conservatives.

Nevertheless, even a cynic like me can still hold hope that we might one day find a political party in power that will think about the social side of the UK; one that would nationalise the water and energy companies so that we all pay the same and get a fair deal; that would nationalise the railways and make travel simpler and keep the costs down; one that would cease to exploit the population by stealth taxes while hammering those whose wealth is obscene to say the least.

Perhaps the new Independent Group might be that beacon in the sky, I wonder?

From: John Appleyard, Firthcliffe Parade, Liversedge.

THERE are too many issues being overlooked in the media due to Brexit and now the 11 scoundrels who have quit the Tory and Labour parties.

Gas, electricity and water companies are all set to raise their prices by over four per cent.

Meanwhile up to 16,000 jobs are threatened for Honda workers in Swindon. The car industry is in global crisis, with losses in the UK at Jaguar Land Rover, Vauxhall, Ford and Michelin. Thousands have also lost their jobs in the US and Canada. This is due to capitalism – and not Brexit.