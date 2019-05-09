Nation toasts Harry’s journey to fatherhood - The Yorkshire Post says

His name was only announced yesterday but the new addition to the Royal Family has already been taken to the nation’s hearts after being introduced to the world by his beaming parents, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in the same location in Windsor Castle where their wedding reception was held last year.

Parenthood carries a mixture of great responsibility and joy for anyone, but especially so when your child is seventh in line to the throne. In amongst the late nights and nappy changing, the arrival of a baby is also a time for reflection. In Prince Harry’s case, the nation has watched him grow from a bereaved child into an inspirational adult who has fought for his country and established The Invictus Games to celebrate the achievements of injured servicemen and women, amongst many other achievements. To now see him become a doting father to son Archie and an adoring husband will touch the hearts of many who have witnessed his journey.