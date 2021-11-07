It captures carbon and aids in the battle against climate change, yet environmentalists have long been worried about the amount dug up for use in garden compost.

So the call by the National Trust and partner organisations around the world for a ban on peat’s use in compost is likely to be sympathetically heard.

There has long been a move away from peat, since environmentally-friendly alternatives are readily available, and the trust’s position echoes that of the very popular host of television’s Gardeners’ World, Monty Don.Read more: Follow Yorkshire's example on protecting peatland or risk failing on climate action, Wildlife Trusts warn----

Undated handout photo issued by The Wildlife Trusts of degraded peatlands in Yorkshire.

Yorkshire is rich in peatlands – among them Thorne Moors and the uplands of the North Yorkshire Moors – and any move to preserve them from being dug up is likely to attract widespread support.

Gardeners after all spend their time working in harmony with the environment.