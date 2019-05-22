Niki Lauda leaves a unique legacy - The Yorkshire Post says

Formula One champion Niki Lauda transcended his sport through his example of unshakeable determination and extraordinary courage after narrowly surviving an appalling crash in 1976 in which he suffered severe burns.

After making a miraculous recovery, he went on to not only return to motor racing but to win two of his three world championships, as well as becoming a prominent figure in the aviation industry.

Following his death at the age of 70, the flood of tributes that have been paid to him speak volumes about the type of person he was and the joy and inspiration he brought to millions across the world.

His influence was perhaps best summed by Toto Wolff, principal of the Mercedes team where Lauda was chairman. He said: “Niki combined heroism, humanity and honesty inside and outside the cockpit.

“Niki, you are quite simple irreplaceable.”