North needs more than empty words - Archbishop of York Dr John Sentamu

The Archbishop of York says the Northern Powerhouse must mean more than words after personally endorsing the Power Up The North campaign.

Dr John Sentamu challenged the Westminster establishment to start treating the North as “equals” as dozens of businesses bosses backed the joined initiative between rival newspaper publishers.

In a powerful endorsement, he praised newspaper editors for “using their collective strength to speak up for their readers and communities”.

He told The Yorkshire Post: “There is more that unites us than can ever divide us, and this includes this compelling call for new action by our political leaders to tackle the social and economic inequality that exists here.

“And it means our national leaders answering this very important question – do they want the North to be a region with just a great past, or do they want the North to be a region with a future as bright as any other chapter in its history? For every community, every leader that forgets its memory becomes senile.

“The answer should be obvious. We have the people. We have the expertise. We are one North. We are proud of our diversity.

“But we need the tools. And we need our leaders in London to look us in the eye and treat us – and respect the North – as equals.”

Signalling his support for the “range of opportunities” which exist here to transform lives and opportunities in all communities, he added: “I hope – and pray – that our political leaders show us how they will support the Power Up The North campaign.

“All of us want a North of England that is empowered; prosperous; fair; forward-looking and competitive in a global marketplace inside which there is enough opportunity for us all to share.

"There is no fear in love.

“What are our political leaders afraid of? Love us and help us to flourish. ‘The Northern Powerhouse’: Words! Words! Words! We are sick and tired of words. Please do the right thing.”