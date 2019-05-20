Ofsted’s new schools regime under close inspection - The Yorkshire Post says

There has been considerable disquiet around Ofsted’s new inspection framework for schools due to start from September, with the National Association of Head Teachers raising concerns that delivering the new system - designed to have a much broader focus than just exam results - may prove “unworkable in practice” for inspectors.

However, Ofsted’s acting regional director Katrina Gueli has provided a spirited defence of the new system, which will take account of the breadth of curriculums, as well as pupil behaviour and development. She suggests the new way of working should be fairer to those schools - including many in Yorkshire - which have high numbers of pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds and work hard at preparing them for life as well-rounded adults.

In an interview with this newspaper, Ms Gueli acknowledged the concerns that have been raised and said Ofsted will be going out to talk to school leaders to try and explain how they believe the new way of working has “children’s interests” at its heart.

It is important to note that both sides of the debate agree on the wider principles which are at stake. NAHT said last week Ofsted’s ambitions are sound and that it is right to examine the quality of education on offer in schools.

But with the new system starting in September and headteachers fearful that the new system has been rushed through, will be too subjective and offer little improvement on current arrangements, Ofsted itself will be under the microscope from parents and teachers to deliver under testing conditions.