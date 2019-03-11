Only death penalty will deter knife crime thugs – Yorkshire Post letters

From: Bob Swallow, Townhead Avenue, Settle.

IN response to correspondence, and columns, on knife crime, there are many reasons behind this (Jayne Dowle, The Yorkshire Post, March 7, and David Behrens, March 9).

Do the police have sufficient resources to tackle knife crime?

For starters, the gratuitous violence shown on TV and at the cinema. Then I feel social media has a deal to answer for. Also, the attitude of some parents who appear to have abdicated all responsibility for their offspring.

Cressida Dick, Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, makes the very valid point that the Government-led reduction in police numbers does have a huge bearing on the situation.

Please do not start quoting human rights over these murdering thugs. What about the rights of the children slaughtered for no apparent reason – or the families left with an unfilled gap for the rest of their lives? If you are still in any doubt over this, I suggest you read the book written by Baroness Newlove. She is the Victims’ Commissioner whose husband was murdered on the doorstep by three thugs when he very courageously tackled them.

The way things are going, I can see the death penalty coming back for the most heinous crimes. Why should we pay for these thugs to be kept at our expense for a few years before being released back into the community to reoffend?

From: Edward Grainger, Botany Way, Nunthorpe

YOU are right to draw attention to the lack of a political response to what effectively is now a national crisis on our streets, and within our communities, due to a rise in knife crime (The Yorkshire Post, March 7 and 9).

There is a strong case for the co-ordinated approach to come from the churches of all faiths to recreate the youth club movement that existed previously, especially within the Methodist Church.

Every Methodist Church, whether in a city, town or village, was part of that wonderful network that, like many things, was taken for granted. But its role in the community surrounding the chapel helped keep young people off the streets and safe. If only we had that support structure now.

Unanswered questions

From: Dave Dillner, Sheffield Trees Action Groups.

THE other day, I attended the monthly meeting of Sheffield City Council at the Town Hall to ask a question from the public gallery.

My question concerned governance and asked what the council leader’s main objections were to a full independent inquiry. Chief executive John Mothersole ruled incorrectly that my question was a “tree” question and lumped it together with three other questions on trees.

Council leader Julie Dore declined to answer my question, saying words to the effect that she had answered previously and wasn’t going to repeat herself.

I’m unaware of any such answer. Had I been aware, I wouldn’t have asked the question. This experience is one more example of the way our council treats members of the public who ask unpopular and difficult questions.

I’m reminded of a placard I saw a couple of years ago during one of the ever growing number of public demonstrations against this council. The placard proclaimed ‘Sheffield: Where democracy goes to die’.

Inconsistent policy on cars

From: Dale Edwards, Newborough Street, Bootham, York.

A RECENT story in The Yorkshire Post revealed that Sheffield City Council has declared a climate emergency.

However, in the same edition, it was also revealed that Sheffield City Council has decided to go ahead with plans to widen the Inner Ring Road to allow more cars on the road.

Action of this sort to encourage increased car use completely conflicts with the first story and will surely lead to more overall pollution.

If Sheffield City Council want to take action, then surely any monies spent should be on trying to reduce car use rather than encouraging it?

Please speak louder, Fiona

From: Mrs P Schofield, Park Lane, Blaxton, Doncaster.

AT last someone has commented about Fiona Bruce dropping her voice on a recent edition of Question Time (The Yorkshire Post, March 6). She drops her voice all the time, whether she is reading the news or presenting a television programme. Come on Fiona, you are talking to a vast television audience and we would like to hear every word of what you are saying. Perhaps the suggestions made by Mr SB Oliver in his letter will be considered.

Profits from vital drugs

From: PL Taylor, Milner Street, Lockwood, Huddersfield.

ARE some drug companies/manufacturers making excessive profits on drugs prescribed for rare but extremely serious conditions? A thorough investigation by a Government department must be initiated as a matter of urgency.

Good job for Grayling

From: Eddie Peart, Broom Chase, Broom Crescent, Rotherham.

WRITER Tom Richmond suggests Chris Grayling should be sent on holiday and still be paid his ministerial salary (The Yorkshire Post, March 7). I suggest he should be sent to Blackpool with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. He surely cannot do much damage to their housing problems – or could he?