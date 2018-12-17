Plan for Brexit needed now

The Yorkshire Post says: High time for end to Brexit deadlock

And another turbulent week of politics did not relent over the weekend. The fact is unless progress is made to allay concerns over the issue of the Northern Ireland backstop, the Prime Minister’s withdrawal deal is unlikely to pass through the Commons - and disagreement remains both within and between parties on the best way to move forward. Key allies of Theresa May have distanced themselves from reports they are involved in planning for a new Brexit referendum - being backed by some MPs, whilst Labour’s Andrew Gwynne, the shadow communities minister, has said the party wants a meaningful vote on the Withdrawal Agreement before Christmas.

Appearing on Sunday’s The Andrew Marr Show, cabinet minister Liam Fox indicated he could support a free vote for MPs on Brexit options - while former minister Frank Field has called for Parliament to be given a say on potential alternatives including a no-deal exit and extending Article 50.

However, with so much division among MPs and Ministers, the future path of Brexit seems anything but certain. What is clear, though, is that the 2016 referendum outcome still stands - people voted to leave - and it is incumbent on this Government to get on with the task of delivering Brexit. With Wednesday marking 100 days to go until the expected exit on March 29, it is high time for an agreement to be made on a way to put an end to the deadlock and to move forward with the job in hand. The in-fighting must stop and party politics must be set aside for the good of the country - the need for MPs to find a way of working together has never been greater. The clock is ticking and the inescapable truth is that time is not on our side.