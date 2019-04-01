Pleasure steamer is a reminder of Dunkirk spirit - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Edward Grainger, Botany Way, Nunthorpe, Middlesbrough.

The recent move by Scarborough Town Council to grant permission for the new owner of the famous pleasure steamer the Regal Lady, for the ship to remain in the harbour while it is renovated ahead of it reopening as a new year-round Dunkirk-themed visitor attraction is a reminder of the part that the small ships made in 1940 to rescue our lads from the Normandy beaches, (The Yorkshire Post, March 19).

It is also a reminder to many thousands of holidaymakers over the years since the end of the Second World War of the pleasure given by the ship often in all weathers.

As a child with my parents, I was always disappointed if the larger vessel, the Coronia, was not available when a trip out to sea was suggested, particularly if we boarded the smaller craft the Regal Lady or didn’t bother. If I had known then the historic part that the Regal Lady played I might have preferred going out to sea, given such a wonderful history, and one that rightly should be preserved and remembered.

Good luck with the latest enterprise to all concerned.