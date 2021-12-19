PM's difficult choices on Covid made harder by his own misjudgements - The YP says

The Government faces some difficult choices over what action to take in the days ahead.

On the one hand, numbers of infections and hospitalisations – particularly in London – are surging.

But on the other, its own scientific advisers are pointing out that there is still a lack of hard evidence on how dangerous the variant may prove.

PM has difficult days ahead.

The dilemma for the Prime Minister is that by the time definitive data emerges, it may be too late for restrictions to be effective.

The problems Boris Johnson faces this week in deciding the right course of action are compounded by the political uproar engulfing him.

The shock resignation of his Brexit minister, Lord Frost, is evidence of yet more turmoil at the heart of Government, following the disastrous defeat in the North Shropshire by-election and the continuing scandal over parties in Downing Street during last year’s Christmas restrictions.

The revolt by Tory MPs over the imposition of Covid safeguards reinforces the impression of a Prime Minister who is not fully in control of events.

Byelection disaster heaps further pressure on Johnson.

It also raises the prospect of another rebellion if Mr Johnson decides to introduce further measures and Parliament is recalled to vote on them.

Equally significant is the effect of Government chaos on public willingness to observe new restrictions.

Trust in the Government in general, and in Mr Johnson in particular, is at a low ebb and that erodes confidence in whatever decisions he makes.