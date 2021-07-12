Racism is inhumane. It should repulse all of us - A video message from The Yorkshire Post editor

Following England's heartbreaking penalty shootout loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final, a number of players have been racially abused on social media.

By James Mitchinson
Monday, 12th July 2021, 3:00 pm

The young men who brought the nation together over the last month were vilified despite taking England to their first major final since 1966.

James Mitchinson, Editor of The Yorkshire Post, has this message for our readers in the wake of the disgusting behaviour on social media:

England manager Gareth Southgate stands dejected alongside Bukayo Saka and Jack Grealish following the UEFA Euro 2020 Final

I hope you'll forgive me for the unpolished, unscripted message above. It is just me, my thoughts and my feelings.

I am not a broadcast journalist, nor am I entirely comfortable in front of a camera, but my own insecurities are irrelevant. Racism is inhumane. It disgusts me. It should repulse all of us.

I have not scripted what I wanted to say, I just wanted to say it.

Yours,

James Mitchinson

Editor, The Yorkshire Post

