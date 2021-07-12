Racism is inhumane. It should repulse all of us - A video message from The Yorkshire Post editor

The young men who brought the nation together over the last month were vilified despite taking England to their first major final since 1966.

James Mitchinson, Editor of The Yorkshire Post, has this message for our readers in the wake of the disgusting behaviour on social media:

Dear reader

England manager Gareth Southgate stands dejected alongside Bukayo Saka and Jack Grealish following the UEFA Euro 2020 Final

I hope you'll forgive me for the unpolished, unscripted message above. It is just me, my thoughts and my feelings.

I am not a broadcast journalist, nor am I entirely comfortable in front of a camera, but my own insecurities are irrelevant. Racism is inhumane. It disgusts me. It should repulse all of us.

I have not scripted what I wanted to say, I just wanted to say it.

Yours,

James Mitchinson