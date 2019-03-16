Rail firm Nothern is getting desperate for excuses to provide a good service - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Dave Ellis, Magdalen Lane, Hedon.

NORTHERN’S excuse for not introducing longer trains at Leeds must be one of the lamest given by a rail operator – namely delaying the planned introduction of new rolling stock because the platforms are too short.

Since I retired, I regularly go to Leeds and there seem to be at least six long platforms which could be better utilised by generating them more efficiently.

For instance if the trains starting at Leeds, and bound for London King’s Cross, had a shorter time on the platform before departure, this would free up more platform capacity. This happens at London’s busiest stations.

Northern really is getting desperate for excuses to provide a good service for passengers who are paying premium fares.

From: Derek Hollingsworth, Barnsley.

IT is interesting to note in your feature (The Yorkshire Post, March 12) that the first mainline electric trains ran between Liverpool and Southport in 1904 under the auspices of the Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway.

Here, between Leeds and Sheffield, mainline electrification remains a distant dream 115 years later.