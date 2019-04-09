Teaching technology is not without challenges - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Neil Richardson, Kirkheaton.

YOUR article on deploying technology to reduce teachers’ marking hours, improve software, and support special needs children (Grace Hammond, The Yorkshire Post, April 3) also mentions the importance of technology firms in working with the education sector on 10 key challenges.

However, doesn’t new technology arrive with challenges of its own, such as purchase cost, maintenance, support, and user-friendliness?

After three years of owning a Samsung Galaxy I suspect that’s where the phone was designed – by alien creatures in some distant galaxy, unfamiliar with the rich culture of Homo sapiens.

A £10m strategy stretched across 1,000 schools results in a very modest amount per organisation – maybe less than the annual cost of a teaching assistant.

In a year busy with political negotiation, given the choice of either joining the new project or reducing the government curriculum in their school by 15 per cent, which would teachers vote for?