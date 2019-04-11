The person who authorised Sir Gary Verity’s expenses at Welcome to Yorkshire should also resign – Yorkshire Post letters

From: Aidan Nelson, Yorkshire Food Finder Ltd, Back Lane South, Wheldrake, York.

I AGREE with much of the thinking behind and content of Andy Clarke’s Saturday Essay (The Yorkshire Post, April 6) on Welcome to Yorkshire; it has prompted me to respond with further thoughts.

Andy Clarke: Why Welcome to Yorkshire must heed lessons of MPs’ expenses scandal

Sir Gary Verity’s expenses must have been signed-off. To me, the person routinely authorising Sir Gary’s expense claims has made an equal or greater error of judgment and should resign sooner rather than later.

Without continuing funding from the public purse and the private sector, the undoubted capabilities of Welcome to Yorkshire to deliver economic benefits county-wide will be diluted if members leave and public bodies hold back on agreed funding.

Welcome to Yorkshire has delivered significant benefits for our business since we launched Yorkshire Food Finder in 2012. For us, the announcement that Deliciously Yorkshire, the regional food group, is to merge with Welcome to Yorkshire provides yet another reason for us to remain a member. Surely if Welcome to Yorkshire can deliver through a greater emphasis on food and drink, as they have for cycling, we’ll have other reasons to celebrate the prowess of the Welcome to Yorkshire team that delivers for Yorkshire?