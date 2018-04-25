The Yorkshire Poat says: Survive and thrive. Creating a niche market for Yorkshire Dales

ALFRED Wainwright once said of the Yorkshire Dales: “There’s no such thing as bad weather, only unsuitable clothing.”

He was right – it takes more than the vagaries of the British climate to deter people from visiting an iconic National Park where all four seasons can be experienced in a day.

Yet, while the Dales needs little introduction to domestic visitors, or cycling enthusiasts inspired by the successful staging of the Tour de France’s Grand Départ in 2014, it’s important to continue promoting this acclaimed area to an international audience if the local economy, so dependent on tourism, is to survive and thrive.

Areas around the world are developing their own niche – and it makes abundant sense to promote the Dales in countries, like Australia, to middle-aged people who do enjoy the great outdoors. After all, there’s more to Britain than London. And, like the rest of the UK countryside, the Dales is open to all 365 days a year – and in all weathers.