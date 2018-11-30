The Yorkshire Post: Mining Doncaster’s heritage for amazing art project

They were once the defining heartbeat of their communities; the pits that provided work to thousands and the foundation of the social fabric that towns and villages were built upon.

Of the 56 collieries that once operated in Yorkshire, nine were in the Doncaster district and their loss is still mourned by many locals. Now those involved in the planned creation of a stunning artwork to celebrate the area’s mining heritage – involving casting the images of 40 former workers in bronze – are calling for support to get them over the line of their fundraising target.

Around £80,000 has already been raised but a total of £130,000 is needed to make the public artwork by sculptor Laurence Edwards a reality.

With less than a fortnight to go until the fundraising deadline, local businesses, organisations and the general public can play a vital role in making the project to permanently remember the hard work and sacrifice of pit workers a reality.