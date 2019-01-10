The Yorkshire Post says: A change of pace – improving historic canal’s access thanks to EU

IF you want a change of pace, the picturesque canalside walk from Skipton to Gargrave takes some beating on a sedate sunny day with its breathtaking views of the Yorkshire Dales.

It is escapism at its best – with a leisurely lunch followed by a gentle walk back to Skipton, one of the more accessible market towns, or a train ride if Northern is operating any of its services.

Yet, if you are hoping to avoid the dreaded B-word, you might have think again. For, while families, hikers, cyclists and canal users will welcome plans to improve the towpath along this stunning stretch of the historic Leeds & Liverpool Canal, the irony is that this £2m project is being largely financed by the Rural Development Programme for England which distributes EU funding.

If only the Government, and the EU, had put their best feet forward before the Brexit referendum – and ensured more money was spent on such beneficial schemes.