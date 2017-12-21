The Yorkshire Post says: A devolution olive branch? Sajid Javid’s offer to Yorkshire

IT is a source of regret to many, this newspaper included, that 2017 will end without a devolution deal for Yorkshire – and this region at risk of losing influence as a consequence.

That said, significant progress has been made in the past 12 months. National, regional and local leaders have now been galvanised by business leaders and public figures like the Archbishop of York.

And the mini-referendum in Doncaster and Barnsley – the results are due to be announced today – shows, irrespective of the outcome, the importance of coming up with a framework which commands the confidence of local taxpayers.

In this spirit, the compromise suggested by Communities Secretary Sajid Javid appears to represent further progress and recognition, on his part, about not only the need to break the deadlock – he’s the Minister responsible for this issue – but the potential offered by One Yorkshire’s countywide blueprint.

The feasibility of a two-phase deal – one in which South Yorkshire’s councils are free to look at other options when the Sheffield City Region elects its own metro mayor next May – is precisely the type of pragmatism that is needed.

The concern is that good intentions in the past have not been followed through, not least because of the policy vacuum at the heart of the Government after Theresa May allowed Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill, her pre-election aides and lieutenants, to be so dismissive and contemptuous of the Northern Powerhouse.

Over six months after they were forced out of their Downing Street roles, Mrs May is still picking up the pieces – even more reason for her to heed this paper’s calls to elevate the post of Northern Powerhouse Minister to the Cabinet so there’s the political leadership, and focus, in 2018 that will enable Yorkshire, and the rest of the North, to invest in ithe area’s future infrastructure. It’s long overdue.