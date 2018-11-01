The Yorkshire Post says: A forgotten gem. Cleveland Way’s new milestone

WHEN the Cleveland Way first opened, the circuitous route across the North York Moors proved to be particular popular with hikers.

Now it’s becoming a major leisure and tourist destination and next year’s events to celebrate its 50th anniversary are a major milestone in its history.

Though not as famous as the Yorkshire Dales, the scenery is just as spectacular, particularly along the coastline, and the contribution of this walking trail to the economy is significant.

Given Philip Hammond did not even acknowledge the existence of the countryside in his Budget, such awareness-raising events are important. Not only do they help Yorkshire to stay one step ahead of rival regions, but they also place an onus on local leaders, and landowners, to properly maintain footpaths, signs, stiles and so on.