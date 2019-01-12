The Yorkshire Post says: A game-changer for world tennis – Sir Andy Murray’s legacy

IN any era of tennis, Sir Andy Murray’s record would compare favourably with the game’s greats. Three Grand Slam titles, two Olympic gold medals, a Davis Cup triumph and number one world ranking.

Yet the fact that Murray achieved these feats – while also ending Britain’s decades-long wait for a men’s singles winner at Wimbledon – is even more remarkable given the quality of his opponents.

Unfortunate in some respects that his career coincided with the brilliance of the legendary Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, it was also fortunate because these players spurred each other to new levels of greatness because of their rivalry and respect and, in doing so, took tennis to a whole new audience.

And as a tearful Murray comes to terms with his career being curtailed by injury, he, and his family, should draw immense satisfaction from the warmth of the tributes paid by so many tennis champions and also those from genuine sports fans who admired his ability to chase down every ball and produce some of Britain’s most celebrated sporting moments in history.