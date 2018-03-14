The Yorkshire Post says: A ground-breaker. The legacy of Stephen Hawking

HIS body might have been broken from a young age but it didn’t prevent Professor Stephen Hawking overcoming disability to break down barriers and become one of the most foremost physicists of all-time.

Given just two years to live when struck down with a rare form of motor neurone disease in 1964, this medical miracle became a superstar celebrity whose work drew favourable comparison with Albert Einstein amongst others.

Using his trademark voice synthesiser to speak, he once said that this helped him to clarify complex arguments and present them and communicate them effectively to a world left in awe of his intellect.

Not afraid to embrace popular culture to explain his passion for cosmology, the legacy is a generation of scientists exploring new frontiers thanks to a pioneering and enigmatic scientist who maintained that “the greatest enemy of knowledge is not ignorance, it is the illusion of knowledge”.