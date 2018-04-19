The Yorkshire Post says: A lasting legacy. Barbara Bush’s place in history

AS THE First Lady of the United States of America, Barbara Bush was instantly recognisable thanks to her distinctive snow-white hair. Yet, while other presidential spouses have been more high-profile and more political, Mrs Bush, who has died aged 92, deserves her own place in history.

The matriarch of a political dynasty who was fiercely protective of her family, she also used her status as First Lady to launch a campaign to boost literacy standards amongst America’s poor in a bid to enhance their career chances. Her example has now been followed by career politicians around the world.

As the Foundation set up in her name said in its tribute, Mrs Bush believed that the planet would be a better place if more people could “read, write and comprehend”. It’s a lasting legacy that will mean as much to the grieving Bush family as the tributes made by other occupants of the White House who so respected, and valued, her service and example.