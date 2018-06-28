The Yorkshire Post says: A new chapter? Bookshop’s SOS appeal answered

IT is truly heartwarming that so many shoppers have rallied to the support of Harrogate independent bookshop Imagined Things which issued an SOS appeal on social media for custom after taking a demoralising £12.34 in an entire day.

People do clearly still value, and care for, independent shops which were lynchpins of high streets before large stores – and then the advent of the internet – changed the economic dynamics of the retail industry, and not always for the better.

Yet, if independent shops are to survive, and thrive, they need this support to be sustained throughout the year and shoppers to make a conscious decision to buy local wherever possible.

It’s fundamental if a new chapter is to be written in the history of bookshops and other such enterprises.