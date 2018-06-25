The Yorkshire Post says: A new deal for rural Britain? Don’t write off the countryside

TODAY’S report into the financial future of rural areas, and how they have been marginalised by Local Economic Partnerships and other devolution policies, is fundamental to national and regional policy-making.

The Yorkshire Post has made clear on a number of previous occasions that this Government, like its predecessors, does not grasp the scale of challenges like broadband access and provision of essential services.

Judging by Defra’s website, the shop window for Government policy, animal welfare and conservation appear to be the current priorities and there’s scant mention of rural issues in the Industrial Strategy.

And the concerns expressed by the Campaign to Protect Rural England also have a direct bearing on Yorkshire-wide devolution – one of the obstacles is coming up with a leadership and policy-making framework which reassures the north of the county.

This is not insurmountable and One Yorkshire leaders are currently working on a solution. Yet, while the focus of LEPs and other bodies has inevitably been on urban areas, this region is fortunate, in many respects, to enjoy the best of both worlds.

This county’s major towns and cities are prospering because they’re surrounded by unrivalled countryside which make them such attractive places to live and work in spite of the well-documented difficulties on the region’s rail network.

Yet the challenges facing the county’s rural heartlands would be even greater if it wasn’t for the continuing success of Yorkshire’s tourism industry in attracting day-trippers and holiday-makers in such numbers.

As such, it’s in the clear benefits of Yorkshire – and Britain – if the rural economy receives greater focus in future and today’s study, and its proposals, should be the precursor to a new deal for the countryside.