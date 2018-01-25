The Yorkshire Post says: A people’s house? Why York is the Lottery winner

YORK’S magnificent Mansion House has played a special role in civic life for almost 300 years, and its reopening this weekend following a £2.6m renovation marks another milestone in its history.

Not only is the building, and its carefully curated silver collection, another welcome visitor attraction, but it’s also important that major towns and cities have a suitable venue for public events.

This was epitomised by the goodwill witnessed on Christmas Eve, 1944, when French airmen stationed near York travelled to the Mansion House bearing 200 hand-crafted toys that were then given to sick and needy children.

Yet, given the recent repairs would not have been possible without the benevolence of the Heritage Lottery Fund and others, this restoration programme is another reminder that historic buildings, part of this country’s fabric and heritage, can still have a very prosperous future at the heart of the communities they serve.