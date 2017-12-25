The Yorkshire Post says: A Queen for all. Her Majesty’s words of comfort

THE Queen’s Speech is very different today to 1957 when Her Majesty’s Christmas address was first broadcast, the staid delivery has been superseded by a more relaxed approach. “Six decades on, the presenter has ‘evolved’ somewhat,” she noted wryly.

Yet, despite the production of this setpiece speech reflecting huge advances in technology, it was certainly heartfelt and rich in symbolism as the Royal family were, in a break with protocol and tradition, joined by Meghan Markle at Sandringham.

After all, Christmas is a time when families come together and the courtesy afforded to Prince Harry’s fiancée was a nod to the changing dynamics in the House of Windsor as younger members accept greater responsibilities at the end of a year that saw Prince Philip retire from solo public duties.

However, while President Donald Trump felt the need to claim, with no tact, that he was single-handedly responsibly for saving the phrase ‘Merry Christmas’, the Queen’s very personal words will have comforted people of all faiths.

Her Majesty tribute to the victims of the Manchester and London terrorist attacks, as well as the Grenfell Tower inferno, could not have been more sincere as she spoke of the “privilege” of meeting members of the emergency services who responded to the suicide bombing at the Ariana Grande concert and the survivors she comforted, including the Mills family from Harrogate, during a morale-boosting hospital visit. For, as they will be the first testify, it is this country’s honour to be led by a truly remarkable Monarch who continues to speak for all. Long may she lead by example.