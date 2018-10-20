The Yorkshire Post says: A shop window. The true value of Countryside Live in Harrogate

IF MINISTERS want to see the rural economy in action, and why there’s so much frustration when Whitehall-based politicians and officials ignore this issue, then they should visit this weekend’s Countryside Live event in Harrogate.

A relatively recent spin-off from the Great Yorkshire Show which remains the country’s pre-eminent agricultural show, this celebration of food and farming is continuing to grow in stature and is now an important ‘shop window’ for all those who live and work in this important sector.

Yorkshire farmers wll be in the spotlight at this weekend's Countryside Live event.

The Yorkshire Post says: When will politicians value rural economy?

Yet, with Brexit posing as many challenges for agriculture as the rest of the country, it’s never been more important for consumers to support local producers and to remind national policy-makers of the opportunities that could exist if they worked as hard for rural Britain as our farmers do in all weathers – and all political climates.